Ex-NBA player Pops Mensah-Bonsu holds capacity building camp for student-athletes

Former NBA player, Pops Mensah-Bonsu hosted a two-day tensive basketball camp for elite and grassroots male and female basketball student-athletes at the University of Ghana.



The two-day exciting event had 60 male and 40 female basketball student-athletes participate in the event which was hosted on December 29 and 30th 2022 respectively.



The young basketball players were trained to develop and enhance critical basketball skills such as ball handling, passing, shooting form, and defence as well as a Life Skills Sessions with Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Alhaji Mohammed and other coaches on Day One of the camp.



Day 2 of the camp saw players undergo leadership skills as they had pep talks with Ghanaian celebrities such as Sister Derby, Ahuofe Patri, Bliss Kingg and Kwaku Bediako. The players also continued with their games, development, and life skills and a closing awards ceremony for some of the best participants at the camp.



The primary goal of 'The Pops 100 Camp and Seed Academy Ghana' is to develop the next generation of African leaders through education and basketball while creating a sustainable, scalable basketball culture that will cultivate and inspire the next generation of Ghanaian youth.



Speaking on the sidelines of the camp, Pops Mensah-Bonsu noted that “although there is a big basketball culture here, it is forgotten, we need to constantly give these young ones more infrastructure. We have to invest in the youth in Africa in the next ten years and it's only if we invest in it.”



Vice President of the Basketball Africa League, John Manyo-Plange heaped praises on Pops for not forgetting his roots but contributing to developing the basketball culture in Ghana.



The event was also graced by the President of BAL, Amadou Gallo Fall and Yaw Sakyi, one of the biggest investors in basketball in Ghana.



