US-based Ghanaian businessman shot dead by armed robbers in Kumasi

A 59-year-old Ghanaian businessman based in the United States, has reportedly been shot dead by armed robbers some three weeks after arriving in the country.



According to a report by Angel FM’s Kwasi Oppong, the deceased, Eric Acheampong, who was preparing for his retirement next year was attacked by a gang of robbers who had launched at attack at a filling station at Aboabogya in the Ashanti Region.



“Around 6:30, he was driving around the Aboabogya filling station with a passenger in his car. At that same time a gang of robbers wielding guns had launched an attack on the filling station and had taken monies and other items from the filling station after ordering everyone to lie down.



"While leaving, the robbers saw a KIA truck which had gone to sell water approaching, they tried to stop the truck amidst gunshots but failed.



“Then came an unregistered Highlander being driven by the deceased, which they also approached and went ahead to shoot him in the head after confronting him,” the reporter said.



The reporter noted that the gang made up of about 5 persons all in their early twenties came on foot and escaped the scene before the arrival of a police team.



The robbers who only took a mobile phone belonging to the deceased left his passenger unscathed.



The deceased according to Kwasi Oppong was scheduled to return to America after the Christmas season.







