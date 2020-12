General News of Friday, 18 December 2020

US ambassador urges Mahama to go to court after crunch meeting

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, John Mahama and Stephanie S. Sullivan (L-R)

US Ambassador Stephanie S. Sullivan has met with former President John Dramani Mahama barely a week after he rejected results of the December 7 general elections.



The US Ambassador also met Mr Mahama’s running mate in the elections, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, at the meeting on Thursday, December 17.



They “discussed the recent elections”.



The US envoy is said to have urged not only the 2020 Presidential Candidate and Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but also all political parties “to pursue legal channels for any electoral disputes and to preserve the peace in Ghana”.



Since Mr Mahama’s official rejection of the election results, which declared incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner, his supporters have held scattered demonstrations across the country.



On Thursday after a group of supporters demonstrated near the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), 26 of them were arrested by the police.







