US Embassy to hold virtual college Fair for Ghanaian students

The United States Embassy in Ghana is to hold a free virtual education fair for undergraduate and postgraduate Ghanaian students.



The fair is dubbed: “U.S. College Fair” and slated for November 18 and 19, 2020.



A statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) by the Embassy,

said attendees would learn how to study abroad in the United States and have a chance to interact with over 150 U.S. colleges and universities.



It said the fair would be held on November 18 for those interested in undergraduate studies and November 19 for prospective graduate students, adding that both sections would be from 1200 hours to 1600 hours.



The statement said the registration was free and open until November 14.



It said EducationUSA was a network of experienced advisers supported by the U.S. Department of State to provide free, comprehensive, impartial and current information on U.S. higher education.



The statement said the two EducationUSA Centers in Ghana were located within the U.S. Embassy in Accra and ACE Consult in Asokwa-Kumasi.

