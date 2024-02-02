'US$20k to see Akufo-Addo' allegations against me were baseless - Asenso-Boakye

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has stated that the numerous allegations levelled against during the parliamentary primaries campaign are all baseless.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray the lawmaker stated that none of the allegations thrown at him had any effect on him.



“I knew very well that they were just fabrications,” the Works and Housing Minister stated.



He added that the allegation of him getting twenty thousand dollars before one gets to see President Akufo-Addo are baseless.



“I have never, God is my witness in my line of duty and wherever I have worked I have never demanded any favor or money before anything is done.



“First of all, when I was at the Jubilee House my job was not the scheduler of the President, that wasn’t my job. If anybody wants to see the President the person won’t come to me.



"If there is anybody who wants to see the President and will have to come to me then it will be the party people. People that the President knew already. Even with that, I will go through the scheduler,” he narrated.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo was even shocked that such allegations were leveled against him.



He added that President Akufo-Addo also described such allegations as baseless.



“I want to have someone who can come out to say that. Anytime someone have come out to say that, because it is fabrication, a deliberate attempt to soil my hard-earned reputation they use somebody outside the country.



“I hear some Indians, let them come. Recently I heard of a white guy. They should come forward,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye dares his critics.