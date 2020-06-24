General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: 3 News

UPSA lecturer counters UCC lecturer on NPP chances after primaries

Section of the general public including renowned Political Science lecturers in various universities in the country have predicted shocking defeat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming general elections due to the fall of sitting Members of Parliament (MP) in the weekend’s primaries.



Famous NPP MPs who play a critical role in Parliament lost their bids to represent the party again in the next parliamentary elections and this has been the basis the political scientists are predicting a defeat for NPP.



But the Dean of Distance Learning School at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Albert Puni, thinks otherwise.



He said the outcome will rather strengthen the party at the grassroots level for a triumphant victory on December 7.



Professor Albert Puni has explained the primaries is an internal election where delegates elect candidates they trust could represent them well in Parliament.



In an interview on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Tuesday, June 23, Prof Puni stressed the fallen MPs are all from NPP strongholds hence their defeat would not have impact on the party in the general elections.



He explained that the defeated MPs could be hardworking and admired in Parliament but have poor relationships with the people in the constituency hence their candidature would have had damning consequences on the party in the December 7 polls.



The only situation that could jeopardize NPP chances in retaining power is when the party fails to re-unite the grassroots and allow disgruntled aspirants to go independent in the general elections.



Professor Albert Puni has, therefore, urged leadership of the party to quickly engage the party’s supporters in managing the aftermath of the primaries in getting everyone on board for a successful campaign to enhance the party’s chances in clinching a remarkable victory.



Commenting on the leadership roles these defeated MPs play in the Parliament, Prof Puni unreservedly said their absence would not hugely affect the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic since there are equally experienced MPs to occupy the various offices.



What might be lacking or missing in the affairs of Parliament, according to him, would be the leadership style or skills of these MPs.



But he believes with time, those who would be assigned with leadership roles will fit well to deliver.

















Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.