UNIPGC Inducts Prof Hugh Aryee as Country Director

General News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

United Nations International Peace and Governance Council Inc, (UNIPGC) has in a breathtaking ceremony at Airport West Hotel, Accra officially commissioned Amb. Prof. Hugh Aryee (Honorary Professor of The Academic Union, Oxford, UK) as their Country Director in Ghana.



"UNIPGC is today inducting Prof Hugh K. Aryee as our Country Director and a member of the global General Assembly. His tenure of office is from 2022 to 2027," Global Vice President, Amb. Dr. Jonathan Daniel Ojadah announced.



According to the global ambassador, UNIPGC chose Prof Hugh because of his exceptional contributions and dedication to human development and peace promotion.



The brief high-profile ceremony chaired by the renowned Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee brought together prominent chiefs, policymakers, politicians and members of other major stakeholders who are relevant to peace promotion, building and maintenance.



This new office mandates Prof Huge Aryee to lead, organise, coordinate, direct and supervise all UNIPGC programmes and projects in the country.



"His task is to promote the vision, mission and objectives of UNIPGC to all development stakeholders and build the needed relationships required to obtain the objectives of the international civil society organisation. I have worked with him before and I know he is capable of delivering the expected results," Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee said.



She thanked UNIPGC for appointing Prof Hugh who she calls her son as the country director, "I want to thank you for choosing one of our hardworking citizens to manage the affairs of UNIPGC in Ghana."



Speaking on a partnership agreement signed between UNIPGC and the United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA - Ghana) at the event, Nene Amanor Aklebeto I, General Secretary, UNA - Ghana expressed the commitment of the Association to work with UNIPGC to address humanity challenges in the country and beyond.



He said the Association which, was established in 1952 has been reformed by the new executives to functionally embarked on programmes and projects with both local and international bodies like UNIPGC to promote, build and maintain peace in Ghana and Africa.



On his part, the newly inducted Country Director, Prof Hugh observed that his duty requires handwork and dedication which, he is ready to put in, but, he, certainly, needs the support of all to succeed.



International Peace and Governance Council Inc are a registered Civil Society Organization with headquarters in the USA and Secretariats established globally for Diplomatic Missions to contribute to the acceleration of Peace, Good Governance and Poverty Eradication across the globe (2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development - ECOSSOC Resolution 2015/16). IPGC is in partnership with various United Nations organs and Associations for project implementation.



IPGC is endowed with seasoned professionals and practitioners in academia for Capacity Building and skills development programs in collaboration with reputable Tertiary institutions worldwide for accredited long and short-term distance learning certification of Diploma, Advanced Diploma and Post Graduate Diploma.



IPGC aims to bring together a wide range of civil society organizations, from the international to the local levels, to consolidate and strengthen efforts of organizations and individuals around the world to handle Civil and ethnic conflicts, inter-state wars, terrorism, poverty eradication, negative impacts of economic globalization, human rights abuses and the problems experienced by transitional and democratizing societies which portray a challenging list of problems that confront us today.



IPGC works with groups from a variety of backgrounds, including youth, women, labour, educational, environmental, human rights, religious and professional bodies to support non-violent conflict resolution and work toward a culture of peace. IPGC is open for membership to NGOs, International Organizations, Personalities and Governments.