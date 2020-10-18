General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: GNA

UNA-GH condemns heinous killing of MP for Mfantseman in cold blood

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford

The United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH) has expressed concern about the continuous disrespect of the right to life as an inalienable human right.



“We are of the view that human rights abuse anywhere is human rights abuse everywhere and therefore, we condemn in no uncertain terms, the heinous killing of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford in cold blood”.



“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, the bereaved family, the Mfantseman Constituency, the New Patriotic Party, Parliament of Ghana, the President, and the government for the abrupt truncation of the life of such a flower of youth with sterling human and qualities beyond description for a promising future, “may his soul rest in peace”.



The UNA-GH expressed its concern in a Press Statement signed by Rev. Dr. Mark Nii Lamptey, National Executive Committee member, issued as enshrined in the relevant international human rights instruments and the constitution of Ghana as well as Natural Laws of the Almighty



According to the Association, the government must do more to avoid system failure and advocate for enhanced responsible parenting.



“These must be taken very seriously and intensified as part of efforts to overhaul the system, by instilling highly acceptable core values with love from the scratch”.



We believe that the security agencies and the Judiciary would work together for effective and prompt adjudication of matters especially the JB Danquah and Ekow Kwansah Hayford murder cases among the myriad of other equally high-profile ones.



“As an Association, we demand that the perpetrators of these monstrous crimes were brought to justice and the security of all members of parliament and the entire people living in the country were enhanced to the latter .



“Intelligence gathering to terminate crime at conception needs to be the order of the day to help prevent recurrences of such unfortunate situations and tip-offs from the public cannot be underrated going forward, in a strong police-civilian partnership”.



It is anticipated that police administration is gearing towards 1,500 police to the required citizen benchmark prescribed by the UN to enhance the performance of police, they added.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.