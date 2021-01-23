Health News of Saturday, 23 January 2021

UN in Ghana donates 100 oxygen cylinders to GIDC

Oxygen cylinders being transported to the GIPC

The United Nations office in Ghana has delivered 100 oxygen cylinders to the Ghana Infectious Disease Center (GIDC), which consignment is to be distributed across the country.



“Time is of the essence in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the office added in a tweet announcing the presentation. Oxygen is needed for treatment of acute sufferers of coronavirus.



Ghana’s virus statistics have been increasing in recent weeks. The development has caused government to step up virus control protocols across the country.



The compulsory wearing of face masks in public and ban on certain categories of gatherings is currently being enforced by the police.



The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund led the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, GIDC, located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital in Accra. It is the first infectious disease centre in the country.



Most of the Fund’s members were volunteers who worked round the clock to construct and hand over the 100-bed facility to government within a period of 91 days.



The United Nations office has been present in Ghana since the early 1960s and works in partnership with the Government and people of Ghana for sustainable economic and social development, peace, and human rights.





