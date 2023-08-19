UN celebrates Kofi Annan, five years after his passing

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2018, perhaps Ghana’s highest international diplomat passed on in Geneva, Switzerland. His name was Kofi Annan.



In what seemed like a lifelong service to the United Nations, Kofi Annan rose through the ranks in the global organization to become Secretary-General of the United Nations between 1997 and 2006.



He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize laureate whiles serving in the role.



On the fifth anniversary of his passing, the UN family led by its current Secretary-General remembered the global values Annan stood for during his time as the world's chief diplomat.



UN accounts on social media posted material about Annan - photos, quotes, videos, accomplishments etc.



UN chief Antonio Guterres' message read: "Friday marks five years since the passing of former @UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.



"I was honoured to call Kofi Annan a mentor and proud to call him a friend. His legacy as a global champion for peace remains an inspiration in our lives and our work."



Kofi Annan was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on 8 April 1938. He married Nane and between them they have three children and five grandchildren.



He died on the 18th of August 2018 at the age of 80 in hospital in Bern, Switzerland, after a brief illness. He had been active in his Foundation’s work right up to his unexpected end.



Below are some commemorative and celebratory tweets from the UN and other allies





Friday marks five years since the passing of former @UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.



I was honoured to call Kofi Annan a mentor and proud to call him a friend.



His legacy as a global champion for peace remains an inspiration in our lives and our work. pic.twitter.com/Tgj3WI2Yrq — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 18, 2023

Friday marks five years since the passing of former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who has been regarded by so many as a guiding force for good.



Today and every day, we remember him. https://t.co/GUtWrh1CX3 pic.twitter.com/dEEYZYsdLt — United Nations (@UN) August 18, 2023

???????? On this day, we remember with pride, Kofi Annan, one of our own - former @UN Secretary-General & Nobel Peace Laureate, who departed #OnThisDay in 2018.



We honour his unwavering commitment to a more just world and his role as a global champion for #peace????️ pic.twitter.com/09hFr2mLol — UNESCO Ghana (@UnescoGhana) August 18, 2023

“Tolerance is a virtue that makes peace possible” — Kofi Annan (1938-2018)



On the 5th anniversary of the passing of Kofi Annan, let us honour his legacy by taking action.

Let's practice tolerance & respect for diversity - values that bring people together & make us all stronger. pic.twitter.com/vhZirrjcZQ — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) August 18, 2023

Today marks five years since the passing of former @UN Secretary-General #KofiAnnan.



We remember him a #GenderEquality advocate who fought fiercely for human rights.



His legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/ONP8teylVe — UN Women (@UN_Women) August 18, 2023

"Peace must be made real and tangible in the daily existence of every individual in need. Peace must be sought, above all, because it is the condition for every member of the human family to live a life of dignity and security."



- Kofi Annan in his #NobelPeacePrize lecture pic.twitter.com/amGSgd3DIZ — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) August 18, 2023

Kofi Annan was a diplomat to the world, and a trusted confidant to those close to him.



KA, as we knew him, was always there in times of trouble, offering kind words and wise counsel.



We miss him and his wisdom. And his kindness. And, yes, his love for a peaceful world. pic.twitter.com/Wg7rBFgb4O — Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) August 18, 2023

Today marks five years since our dear friend Kofi Annan passed away.



He was a founding member of The Elders and served as our Chair from 2013 to 2018. His tenacity and wisdom in championing peace, equality and democracy is dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/m8bMV1Wqj6 — The Elders (@TheElders) August 18, 2023

SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb