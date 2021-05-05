UMaT launches Disaster and Emergency Management Hub

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: GNA

As part of measures to bring stakeholders in disaster and emergency management together to ensure proper coordination of their activities, the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa has launched the Disaster and Emergency Management Hub.



The objective of the hub is to manage issues of occupational health and safety on campus and sensitize the public on health and safety to warrant the well-being of all at their respective workplaces.



The launch was done at a symposium organized by UMaT as part of activities to mark the World Day of Health and Safety at Work.



The theme chosen by the International Labour Organization (ILO) for this year's celebration was "Anticipate, prepare and respond to crises: Invest now in resilient occupational safety and health systems."



Speaking at the symposium, Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, said the management of the university would ensure that every student knew about occupational health and safety.



He said for the first quarter of this year, the Ghana Road Safety Authority reported that Ghana lost about 700 people through road accidents.



Prof. Amankwah noted that as an avant-garde institution, the University decided to contribute its quota to make the road safe by involving stakeholders with similar thoughts.



Mr Benjamin Kessie, Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, congratulated the University for the initiative.



He was hopeful that people would become conscious of the need to make their roads safe.



Nana Akua Ansaah, Western Regional Director of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), noted that if Ghanaians would strictly comply with road safety rules and regulations just as they did for COVID-19 safety protocols, road crashes would reduce drastically.



She said the crashes had claimed many lives more than coronavirus within a space of a year.



Nana Ansaah advised motorists to always heed the road safety rules and regulations to limit carnage on the roads.



Mr David Amankwa, Tarkwa District Manager of Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA), entreated the public to go for driving lessons from DVLA approved driving schools to acquire the requisite knowledge before using the road.



As part of activities to celebrate the day, there was a simulation exercise at the entrance of UMaT, an ophthalmological examination

at the main Tarkwa bus terminal, a radio educational programme on road safety and a roadshow to display the carnage on Ghana's roads to gain public support to reduce fatalities.



Stakeholders from the National Road Safety Authority, Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority, Motor Traffic and Transport Department of Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service, Ghana Private Road Transport Union, officials from Safety departments of mining companies and health professionals attended the symposium.