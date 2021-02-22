Regional News of Monday, 22 February 2021

UHAS announces vacancies for Pro-Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs Director, other senior level positions

University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho

The University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, has announced that it is hiring for some four senior-level positions.



These four are; Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Internal Audit Director, University Librarian, and Director of Academic Affairs.



Persons interested in any of these positions are required to complete an Application Form for Senior Level Administrative Staff Position (UHAS UAB Form 1C) to be downloaded here (CLICK HERE).



Completed application form should be attached with:



An updated Curriculum Vitae



Copies of educational and professional certificates



A vision statement of about 2500 words



Applicants are to forward their applications documents to applications@uhas.edu.gh.



Deadline for submitting documents is Friday, March 26, 2021.



Meanwhile, the appointment of these persons for the respective positions is effective August 2021.