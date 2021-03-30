Colleges of Education open applications for 2021/2022 admissions

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Education Ghana

The forty-six (46) public Colleges of Education have opened applications for the 2021/2022 admissions.



Qualified candidates can now apply for admission to study their preferred courses under the new four-year Bachelor of Education Degree Programme.



Admission requirements for Bachelor of Education (B. Ed.) Programme



WASSCE Holders



Applicants should obtain at least credit passes (A1-C6) six (6) subjects including three (3) core subjects and three (3) elective subjects relevant to the course of study.



The core subjects comprise English Language, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and sometimes Social Studies.



SSCE Holders



Applicants under this category must have passes (A-D) in three (3) core subjects and three (3) relevant elective subjects.



Meanwhile, candidates who are yet to sit for and write their WASSCE or NABPTEX examinations can equally apply.



General Certificate Examinations (GCE) Advanced Level



Applicants must have passes in three subjects with at least one of the being Grade D or better.



They should also have credit passes (Grade 6) in five GCE Ordinary Level subjects comprising English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject for non-science students, and an Arts subject for science students.



Advanced Business Certificate Examinations (ABCE)



Applicants under this category must also have passes in three subjects with at least one of them being Grade D or better.



They should have credit passes in five subjects including English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science or Social Studies in the General Business Certificate Examinations (GBCE).



Technical and Vocational Education and Training Applicants



Applicants must have Certificate II in three relevant trade areas awarded by TEU, NVTI, City and Guilds and other authorized awarding bodies in addition to NABPTEX Certificate II in lieu of passes in English and Mathematics.



They should also have NABPTEX Certificate II in relevant trade areas in addition to three credit passes in WASSCE/SSCE core subjects comprising English and Mathematics.



Finally, they should possess a National Certificate II qualification in Competency-Based Training (CBT) I’m relevant trade area awarded by TEU on the National TVET Qualification Framework (NTVETQF).



Foreign Qualifications



All foreign qualifications should be referred to the National Accreditation Board for determination of equivalences and eligibility for admission to Teacher Education Institutions in Ghana.



Meanwhile, it should be noted that the American SAT, TOEFL, etc cannot in themselves be acceptable as entry qualifications into Ghanaian tertiary educational institutions.



Application Procedure



Applicants must first make a payment of GH¢180.00 into the Colleges of Education-Ghana account at any branch of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited nationwide.



Additionally, payment can also be made through mobile money wallet of the following: Tigo Cash, Vodafone Cash, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money.



The shortcode to dial is *924*8# for all networks.



After payment has been done, applicants will be given a Personal Identification Number (PIN) and an Admission Application Serial Number.



With the PIN, they can then visit the Colleges of Education admission website coeportal.edu.gh and follow specific guidelines to fill the application form.



Applicants should select three Colleges of their choice for their programmes and an accompanying Ghanaian language.