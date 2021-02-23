Regional News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UHAS admits 1,135 new students for 2020/21 academic year

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. John Owusu Gyapong

The University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho, has held a matriculation ceremony for students who gained admission into the University for the 2020/2021 Academic Year.



This year, a total number of 1,135 students enrolled to pursue various undergraduate programmes in the school.



The number of those who enrolled is 53% less than those who were offered admission.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. John Owusu Gyapong, congratulated the students on making it among the successful applicants to the School.



He also assured them of a memorable learning experience despite the limited resources the institution has.



“Running a multi-campus system with very limited resources can be very challenging but we will do our best to ensure that you receive a memorable experience. This year, we received 6,720 applications and the total number of students who were qualified to be admitted was more than 3,000. However, we were able to offer admission to 2,425 students. As of February 16th, 1,135 fresh students had enrolled – which is approximately 47 percent of our admissions that we offered. We also have 27 graduate students reading Doctoral and Master’s programmes in the School of Public Health and Allied Sciences,” he said.



Prof. Owusu Gyapong added that efforts have been made to improve the infrastructure that exists in the university.



“As a young university, we have made some notable progress in infrastructural development. There are plans to improve the facilities you see around you so there is no need to compare what you see currently and what exists in well-established universities around the country,” he said.



The Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the University, by using its internally generated funds, had completed two new hostel blocks to accommodate more students.



He also mentioned that they have been able to construct additional lecture rooms and consulting rooms for the School of Medicine at the teaching hospital campus.



“The government of Ghana has signed an agreement with the Chinese government to construct the school of nursing and midwifery and the central administration. This will begin to materialize form next month. The development of a permanent campus for the Hohoe school of Public Health is progressing steadily,” he added.



Prof. Gyapong was hopeful that the University will begin admitting students into its School of Dentistry next year.



“This year, we successfully introduced our new programme in the School of Sports and Exercise Medicine. Our School of Dentistry is also in the works. Hopefully, by the next academic year, we should be able to admit students.”