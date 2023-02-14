UGMC and Forte Medical to launch Nanox.ARC at new radiology learning centre

Health News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: University of Ghana Medica Centre

The University of Ghana Medical Centre LTD (UGMC) and Forte Medical LTD, a Group Addo affiliate company that specializes in the distribution of cutting-edge medical imaging technology in Ghana and Africa, is to jointly establish a new radiology learning center to train healthcare professionals from Ghana and across Africa on the use of Nanox.



ARC 3D multi-source system, subject to local regulations and clearance. This comes after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between UGMC and Forte Medical.



The radiology learning center will be located on the premises of the UGMC in Legon, Accra, and will be launched on February 23, 2023.



Nanox Imaging Ltd is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. The vision of Nanox is to increase the early detection of medical conditions that are discoverable by medical imaging technologies based on X-ray, by improving access to imaging, reducing imaging costs, and enhancing imaging efficiency, which Nanox believes is key to increasing early prevention and treatment, improving health outcomes, and, ultimately, saving lives. Nanox is developing a holistic imaging solution, which includes the Nanox System, comprised of Nanox.ARC uses its novel MEMs X-ray source technology.



“As a passionate believer of equity in healthcare, I am pleased that the training of our radiographers and radiologists on this state-of-the-art technology will ensure that the socio-economic status of our patients does not become a barrier towards the attainment of quality healthcare because of their inability to afford diagnostic imaging services,” said Dr. Darius Osei, CEO of UGMC.



“At UGMC, our niche is providing world-class care. We believe that this partnership with Forte Medical in introducing Nanox technology will help UGMC continue to make a difference in the lives of not only our patients, but patients across Africa.”



Forte Medical collaborates with medical players from around the world, like Nanox, to provide the best medical imaging devices to its partners. Forte Medical’s technical support team will provide ongoing training and support to the Radiology Training Centre.



"At Forte Medical, we are dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare in Ghana and across Africa," said Nana Addo, CEO of Forte Medical. "We are very excited to partner with UGMC to establish the first ever state-of-the-art Radiology Training Centre in Africa. The Nanox.ARC technology is a game changer—poised to transform the medical imaging landscape in Africa to improve access and patient wellbeing."