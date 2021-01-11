Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG management meets with student leaders over modular system

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu

Management of the University of Ghana, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu on Friday, January 8, 2021, met with student leaders over matters arising in relation to the modular system the University wants to implement.



The meeting was at the Great Hall at the University of Ghana.



At the meeting, university authorities heeded the calls from students requesting an extension of the calendar for the 2020/2021 academic year.



Students will now have twelve weeks of academic activity instead of the initial nine.



On demands from some students that the modular system be scrapped and all students allowed to come to campus for academic activities, the Vice-Chancellor said that it could not be considered because of the COVID-19 situation on the campus of the university.



According to him, the data of Covid-19 infections among members of the university community was alarming, hence, it will be unhealthy to allow all students to return to campus at a goal.