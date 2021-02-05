General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG maintains spot as Ghana’s best University; UCC, UDS drop - Report

University of Ghana

The University of Ghana has once again been ranked as the country’s best tertiary institution in the January 2021 edition of the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities.



This year, 68 institutions were featured in the ranking.



Indicators used for the ranking were Presence, Impact, Openness, and Excellence.



Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology maintained their place as the second-best in the country.



The University of Cape Coast and University for Development Studies, who were ranked third and fourth in the January 2020 edition dropped in this year’s ranking.



They are now ranked 6th and 8th respectively.



Regent University College of Science & Technology, who were ranked 8th in the January 2020 edition are now third.



Ho Technical University has been ranked fourth in the January 2021 edition.



According to Webometrics, below are the top 10 tertiary institutions in the country;



1. University of Ghana



2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology



3. Regent University College of Science & Technology



4. Ho Technical University



5. Ashesi University



6. University of Cape Coast



7. Garden City University College



8. University for Development Studies



9. University of Education Winneba



10. Ghana Christian University College