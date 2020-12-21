Regional News of Monday, 21 December 2020

UG academic activities to begin on January 18 for fresh students

University of Ghana

Academic activities for newly admitted students of the University of Ghana will commence on Monday, January 18, 2021.



These students are expected to report from Monday, January 11, 2021, to Saturday, January 16, 2021.



These dates were indicated in the admission letter issued to successful undergraduate applicants to the university for the 2020/2021 academic year.



The University says that academic activities will mainly be online, hence, has advised students to come along with devices for accessing online resources.



“Students are expected to report from Monday, January 11, 2021, to Saturday, January 16, 2021. Teaching will begin on Monday, January 18, 2021. Tuition will take place largely online and you are encouraged, where possible, to bring along suitable devices for accessing online resources,” part of the letter reads.



“Fresh students are required to participate in a compulsory programme of orientation from Tuesday, January 12, 2021, to Friday, January 15, 2021,” the letter adds.



Meanwhile, newly admitted students are expected to confirm their admission offer by paying a non-refundable commitment fee of 30% of fees within 2 weeks.



They are to pay a minimum of an additional 20% to enable them to register for the first semester of the 2020/2021 academic year.



The remaining 50% of fees must be settled by the beginning of the second semester.



“You are expected to confirm your acceptance of this offer and secure your admission to the University of Ghana by paying a non-refundable commitment fee of 30% of the fees stated within 2 WEEKS from the date of issuance of this letter… To qualify to register for 2020/2021 academic year, you are to pay a minimum additional 20% making up a total of 50% of the fees stated. The remaining 50% of the fees should be paid by the beginning of the second semester,” the letter adds.



For students who may require financial assistance, the University has urged them to contact the Students’ Loan Trust Fund.



“Students who require financial assistance should contact the Students’ Loan Trust Fund (SLTF). To initiate the process of applying for the Students’ Loan, contact the Students Loan Trust Fund on www.sltf.gov.gh or 0302 231886/7 and 0264 043072. You can also visit any of their 14 Zonal offices across the country for assistance.”

