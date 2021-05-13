UG: Vice-Chancellor commissions Faculty of Arts Building

Regional News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu has commissioned a building for the university’s Faculty of Arts.



The building is a few metres away from the Language Department on the main campus of the university.



The project was financed mainly from GetFund and the University of Ghana’s Internally Generated Funds.



The facility has lecture halls, offices, seminar rooms a canteen, shops, and common rooms.



Speaking at the commissioning, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu lauded the efforts of all those who contributed to the completion of the project.



He also bemoaned the little show of appreciation given to persons who start projects which are then completed by others.



He believes that the habit of governments abandoning projects started by their predecessors will end if Ghanaians equally laud those who start projects.



“Whatever gets started has an end. Every project has a cycle, you start, you have to end. I will give credit to my predecessors for the effort they have put in. This is the problem we have in Ghana; those who start projects are not given credit. That is why when people get into office they want to abandon a project and start with another. Let us begin to give credit to those who started and those who ended so that as a nation, we can progress and this is very important,” he remarked.



Prof. Ebenezer Oduro-Owusu called on the Provost of the College of Humanities, Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori, to ensure that the building is properly maintained.



“My prayer is the Provost, you maintain the facility very well and you make it what it is all the time. Let it not be said that the lock is broken, we don’t have money to fix it. This should be a modern building for the University of Ghana because we do not have this type anywhere on campus,” he said.



Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori, also speaking at the ceremony, was happy with the construction of the facility.



He was optimistic that it would go a long way to improve academic activities.



“This is a state-of-the-art building. It is the only kind we have on campus. For a long time we have had an infrastructure deficit and this is going to add to the stock of infrastructure that we have. It has come as an opportunity time. We need more facilities for teaching, learning and research and the lecture rooms we have are A1. You can compare them to any country in the world over,” he said.