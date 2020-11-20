Regional News of Friday, 20 November 2020

UG Printing Press to provide competitive services in the industry force – Prof. Tagoe

The official launch of the University of Ghana Printing Press

Acting Provost of the College of Education, University of Ghana, Professor Micheal Tagoe, has stated that the UG Printing Press is poised to offer a wide range of quality printing services to the University, neighbours, and the society at large.



He was hopeful that the Printing Press would see tremendous growth if given the needed support it seeks from management.



He made this known at the official launch of the University of Ghana Printing Press on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



The initiative is to support the attainment of excellence in teaching, learning, and research by providing top-notch printing solutions to the college, the university community, and society at large.



Prof. Tagoe further moved that it should be mandatory for all units of the University to carry out all printing-related activities at the Printing Press in order to generate revenue and ensure its sustenance in the long run.



“As part of the medium-term plan for the Press, there are plans for the establishment of a publishing unit in the Press, but this can only happen if the growth of the Press is supported; making it mandatory for all units of the University to carry out printing jobs at the University of Ghana Printing Press would go along way to support the growth of the press."



“The university Printing Press already carries out printing jobs for many units of the university, and the procurement of additional equipment for the press, gives it the capacity to carry out a much larger amount of work,” he said.



He also highlighted that the University’s printing press faces a lot of competition, yet, with the implementation of the right structures, the Press will continue to grow.



“The University of Ghana Printing Press faces much competition from other bigger, more established industry players, but with the right structures in place and the right environment, I’m certain that the Press will continue to grow and to build upon the successes that it has already chalked,” he stated.



Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor of UG, in a speech read on his behalf by Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Development, Prof. Felix Asante, said the Printing Press intends to diversify its funding sources as well as increase internally generated funds which would meliorate the finances of the school, especially in the long run.



“While the COVID-19 pandemic has dried up various regular streams of income for the University, increase work by the Press will support the University’s efforts at diversifying funding sources and increasing the University’s internally Generated Funds (IGF)."



“This will contribute to improvements in the finances of the University, particularly at this crucial time,” he said.



The UG Printing Press, established in 2016, was a merger of two independent printing presses managed by the Department of Communication Studies and the School of Continuing and Distance Education, to enhance institutional and organisational efficiencies.

