UG: Level 400s cry foul after being forced to vacate rooms despite paying for full academic year

Regional News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Final year University of Ghana students at the James Topp Nelson Yankah Hall, popularly known as TF Hostel, are accusing management of the facility of foul play after being asked to vacate their rooms.



These students have been asked to leave the facility as the semester has ended.



The students do not understand why such a directive will come as they made payment to reside in the hostel for the academic year.



One of the affected students, Roger, studying for a BSc in Mathematics, says that the situation is worrying and would want University authorities to intervene.



“I feel really bad about this. I am even confused. We have project work to complete and I can’t do that from home. I am coming from the Volta Region,” he told UniversNews.



He says they have pleaded with the management of the facility to reconsider their decision but it has reached a dead end.



“The management of the hostel said we should have come to them three weeks ago to tell them that we wanted to stay behind to finish our work,” he added.



A notice from the hall’s management says that the rooms have already been allocated to level 200s and 300s who will soon report on campus for their first semester of the academic year.



How much to cost to reside at TF



The TF Hostel is privately-owned and one of the most expensive for students of the University.



For the 2020/2021 academic year, the cost for residing in their rooms was between GH¢2,410.00 and GH¢4,260.00