Source: universnewsroom.com

UG: Interim Accra City Campus SRC suggests 50/50 fees payment plan to management

Leadership of interim Accra City Campus SRC with Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

The Interim executives of the University of Ghana Student Representative Council at the Accra City Campus (UGSRC-ACC) have suggested a 50/50 payment plan of school fees to the management of the University.



According to the interim vice president of UGSRC-ACC, Mr. Hammond Raphael Trebi, the move will help parents and guardians in paying fees as compared to the existing plan of 60/40.



Prospective students of the school are not allowed to register their courses for an academic year unless they make a minimum payment of sixty percent out of their entire school fees for the particular year.



Students are entreated to redeem payment of the remaining 40% amount before the beginning of the second semester of the particular academic year.



Trebi Hammond Raphael made this known in a courtesy visit to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.



“We Suggested a payment plan for students to make a 50/50 payment of fees instead of the 60/40. The Pro-Vice-Chancellor welcomed the idea but maintained that it is subject to further deliberations by the University council,” Trebi said.



He opined that the suggestion of the 50/50 payment plan “is not in relation to the 2020/2021 academic year so management should consider that going forward”.



He, however, maintained that the student body is not pleased with the increment of fees.



During the courtesy visit paid to the Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Leadership of the interim Accra city campus SRC reiterated the need to beef up security on and around campus as there have been threats of attacks.



“There have some off Campus threats so we called on her office and the university management to consider putting certain measures to curb that,” he said.



The interim Accra City Campus SRC has further reminded management of some infrastructure issues the satellite campus is facing even though the institution is rolling out online studies for students in the meantime.



In their closing remarks, the interim SRC delegation handed over a frame picture design of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo to herself as both a birthday gift and recognition of her work.

