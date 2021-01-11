Regional News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG: Fresh students arrive on campus for residential registration

Score of Freshmen have arrived on the University's campus

Newly admitted students of the University of Ghana who were successful in their residential application have begun reporting on campus ahead of the start of academic activities.



Their presence on campus is to complete their residential registration.



There are long queues at the various residential facilities as students, who have arrived from various parts of the country are eager to complete their registration.



Some of the students who spoke to UniversNews are full of expectations as they start another journey of academic excellence.



“I am happy to have gained admission to the University of Ghana. It is a dream come true for me. I am hoping that the lecturers will be patient will us and that everything will go on smoothly,” one of the students said.



University authorities have appointed Monday, January 18, 2021, for the start of teaching and learning activities.



Academic activities will mainly be online, hence, students have been advised to be with devices for accessing online resources.



University facilities to assist in partaking in online studies will be opened to students.



The University of Ghana, for the 2020/2021 academic year will be running a modular system, hence, two groups of students – Level 100s and 400s will report first.



Teaching activities will end for these students on Friday, February 26, 2021, after which there will be a two-week period for the main first-semester examination.



These two groups of students are expected to report between Thursday, June 17, and Sunday, June 20, 2021, for the start of their second semester of the academic year.



First-semester teaching activities for second-year and third-year students will commence on Monday, April 5, 2021, after a disinfection exercise has been undertaken on the campus.