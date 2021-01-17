Regional News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UG: Faulty pump leaves Legon Hall Annex A residents without water

Students from the University of Ghana

Residents of Legon Hall Annex A woke up Saturday morning with water not flowing in the hall as supply pumps have developed a fault.



Plumbers who are to attend to the issue are part of an indefinite strike action declared by the Tertiary and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).



The situation has forced some students to line-up at the Legon Main Hall with buckets in search of water.



Some students who spoke to UniversNews have described the situation as uncomfortable.



“I’m preparing for a wedding ceremony later this afternoon. I finished ironing my shirt, went to the bathroom to take my bath and I realized that the water is not flowing,” one level 400 student said.



Another student, who is in his first year was displeased about the matter and called for urgent steps to address the issue.



“My room is on the fifth floor. I descended with my bucket to fetch water. It is not easy to carry water from the first to the last floor. I am a level 100 and I wasn’t expecting this hurdle. I am not happy. Management of the hall should do something about it.”



TEWU strike



The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, declared an indefinite strike to demand better conditions on service.



At the University of Ghana, Junior Common Room (JCR) executives have taken over some of the duties of hall assistants.



Chairman of the Head of Halls, Dr. Charles Wiafe Akenteng is hopeful that hall assistants will resume work next week.