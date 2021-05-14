UG: Damaged pumps will be fixed soon – Akuafo Hall Master assures residents

Regional News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

Hall Master for the Akuafo Hall, Dr. Clement Appah has indicated that the shortage of water in the hall is a result of damaged pumps and inconsistencies by workers assigned to regularly check these pumps.



He has assured that work on the pumps will be completed soon to restore constant water supply to residents.



Speaking at a forum organized by Junior Common Room executives of the hall, Dr. Appah announced that the pumps at the female block of the main hall had been fixed.



“We have boreholes to serve us when Ghana Water Company is not running but there is a fault with the pump at the girls’ block. We had to take the one from the G block to pump water for them. We are going to fix the one at the G block as well so that the main hall wouldn’t have a problem at all. Our major problem is the Annex B and C,” he said.



Dr. Appah partly blamed plumbers in the hall for not heeding to the schedule for pumping water.



He believes that if they did, the main hall would not be having water shortage problems unless there was a fault with the pump.



Addressing concerns on the closure of the southern gate, Dr. Appah explained that it was aimed at reducing the spread of the Coronavirus.