UG: Concerned Students Association petitions VC over 2020/2021 proposed ‘double track system’

University of Ghana

A group on the campus of the University of Ghana calling itself Concerned Students Association have petitioned management of the university over the proposed batch system it intends to run in the 2020/2021 academic year.



As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, management of the University has planned to allow students come to school in batches.



With this, students in level 200 and 400 will come for the first semester and level 100 and 300 students coming afterwards.



But the group, led by one Crispus Ankomah, claims that the proposal “does not represent the views and thoughts of a large section of the student populace”



In a petition to the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the group said that the university’s proposal on grounds of ensuring the safety of students amidst the coronavirus spread can be overcome with proper observance of Covid-19 protocols.



According to them, since no casualty was recorded among students who returned to school to complete the 2019/2020 academic year on the instruction of the President, it is possible for all students to come together for the 2020/2021 academic year.



“If you may recall, the president directed all students of other universities across the country to return to school and complete the academic year albeit observing the COVID-19 protocols, to which no single record of casualties because protocols were properly observed. The University of Ghana can therefore provide veronica buckets at various facilities on campus, ensuring that students are socially distanced in lecture halls, and enforcing the wearing of nose masks while all students return to school.”



The group also says that the proposed system will “completely weaken student leadership and reduce the representation students have on various boards in the university.”



University of Ghana’s 2020/2021 academic year



The University of Ghana is expected to commence its 2020/2021 academic year in January as directed by President Akufo-Addo.



It is unclear how the university will run its academic activities as it is yet to release the academic calendar for the aforementioned year.



However, in its draft academic calendar for 2020/2021 academic year, which has suspended, the University disclosed its intention to allow second and final year students commence the academic year with first year’s and third-year students coming afterwards.



Registrar of the University, Mercy Hazel-Ashia has already announced that arrangements for the reopening of University for 2020/2021 academic year will be announced in due course after the Academic Board reconvenes.

