UG: Commonwealth JCR president appointed as interim SRC Vice President

The Executive Committee of the University of Ghana (UG) has appointed the President of the Commonwealth Hall Junior Common Room (JCR), Barnabas Mensah to serve as the acting Vice President for the Student Representative Council (SRC).



It would be recalled that JCR President of Akuafo Hall and General Secretary of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Kwame Amo Ntow Fianko and Rubby Nkansah respectively were appointed by the Executive Committee to steer the affairs of the SRC according to article 25 clause 7 of the UGSRC constitution.



Barnabas Mensah becomes the latest to join the group of interim executives that were appointed sometime in July.



He was appointed at a crunch Executive Committee on August 14 comprising of all available Presidents of the various JCRs on campus.



Barnabas Mensah is a level 300 Geography and Linguistics Student of the University of Ghana and was elected as JCR President for the Commonwealth Hall in February 2020 for the 2020/2021 academic year.



The Vice President acts as an ex-official member of SRC committees and among other duties according to article 19 of the UGSRC Constitution.



This follows the failure of the SRC to hold elections to elect new principal officers for the 2020/2021 academic year and subsequently the removal en-block of the Isaac Agyemang led administration. ExCom triggered article 25 (7) to bring into force interim leaders.



The interim leaders appointed under such provisions ‘shall have such powers as pertain to the respective substantive offices as provided for in this Constitution’.

