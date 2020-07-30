General News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Students petition Ghana Hostels Management to reconsider increment of hall fees

Pentagon hostel legon

Pentagon Hall recently increased its hall prices and obviously students aren’t satisfied with this new development.



A petition was put out and over 700 people have signed the petition for the reduction of Hostel Prices at Ghana Hostels limited.



Based on a conversation with the Faculty Manager,Sir Amos Laari, he explained that the increment was to ensure that the needs of the students and residents of the hall are catered for since the negative impact of the COVID-19 situation has had a toll on the the economic situation in the country.



“In order to to serve the students better, the prices have to be increased” he said.



However, students and residents of the hall are still calling for a reduction in the hall fees and also a refund since they didn’t spend the whole semester on campus.



