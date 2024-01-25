UEW undergoing transformative shift to a smart campus – Vice-Chancellor

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual, has declared the institution's commitment to transforming into a smart campus, ushering in an era of technological innovation and efficiency.



Addressing the 2023 graduating class, at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Centre, Prof. Mitchual highlighted the recent launch of a dynamic website and the ongoing implementation of an online platform for transcript and English language proficiency requests. These initiatives are integral components of UEW's dedication to technological advancement and creating a seamless experience for students and stakeholders.



The Vice-Chancellor outlined ambitious plans to enhance the university's ICT infrastructure, including the expansion of the ICT fibre optic backbone network across campuses. In a bid to embrace a paperless agenda, a dedicated team has been tasked with developing an in-house Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System. This system is poised to revolutionise administrative processes, streamlining tasks such as appointments, promotions, and confirmation of staff.



He hinted that very soon challenges relating to appointments, promotions, and confirmation of staff would be a thing of the past, implying that one could sit in the comfort of their office and track their promotion after submission.



One of the key highlights is the introduction of an Online Internship System, designed to facilitate the internship programme.



"We are strategically working towards replacing all markerboards in the lecture rooms with smart boards. This will significantly improve the quality of teaching and learning at UEW," Prof. Mitchual affirmed, assuring faculty members and students that the smart campus initiative is poised to redefine education standards.



A total of 15,817 students will be graduating at the first session of the 28th Congregation, scheduled from Monday, 22nd to Saturday, 27th January, 2024. Out of this figure, 227 students representing 1.4% would be awarded diplomas, 14,858 students representing 93.9% would be awarded bachelor’s degrees and 732 representing 4.7% students would be awarded various postgraduate degrees.



As the smart campus initiative takes shape, UEW invites its community to embrace this transformative shift, marking a pivotal moment in shaping the future of education at the institution. The commitment to innovation and progress echoes UEW's dedication to staying at the forefront of educational excellence in the digital age.