Source: universnewsroom.com

UEW to admit over 70,000 students for 2020/2021 academic year

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni

Over 70,000 new students will be admitted to the University of Education, Winneba, for the 2020/2021 academic year.



This was disclosed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni.



He says that the numbers include the first batch of free Senior High School beneficiaries.



In a media engagement, he mentioned that the university is making conscious efforts to receive the estimated number.



“We are going to take a total of about 70,000 students. It may even be more. But as far as facilities are concerned, we are purchasing new services and enhancing our equipment."



Professor Anthony Afful-Broni also indicated that the university was preparing to employ more teaching and non-teaching staff to ensure a smooth running of the academic year.



“We are doing well to employ more competent IT people, even lecturers, and administrators to support the delivery of a very effective and robust academic programme for our university,” he added.



According to Prof. Afful-Broni, the university has so far received over 52,000 applications from prospective students seeking admission for the 2020/2021 academic year.

