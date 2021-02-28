General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

UEW Builds on Infrastructure to Support Education Delivery

Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni

The Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni led Management of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has laid down the marker for providing modern infrastructure to complement the delivery of UEW’s vision of becoming an internationally reputable institution for teacher education and research, despite the numerous challenges including COVID-19 which confronted it.



The Vice-Chancellor catalogued among other numerous projects; the construction of ten ultra-modern 500-capacity lecture theatres, the construction of one-of-a-kind students’ centre, a modern food court facility, the completion of the huge 5-storey state-of-the-art Technology Block, pavements/walkways, construction of water production facility and expansion of facilities at the University Farm at Winneba.



Prof. Afful-Broni, was addressing Members of Convocation at the Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference Centre, North Campus, Winneba, on the state of the University.



The Vice-Chancellor, in keeping with his core mission of accountability and open-door policy of University governance and following statutory obligations, updated Members of Convocation on faculty professional development initiatives; inclusive education through students support services; infrastructural development; staff welfare; and the implementation of the 2019-2023 Corporate Strategic Plan.



He stated that his administration had shown leadership and brought to testament the avowed belief that knowledge nurtured at UEW would become a source of enlightenment and empowerment to all peoples of contemporary and future society.



“We have been at the forefront of the pandemic, pioneering and facilitating the delivery of very robust and high quality online academic activities through our UEW Learning Management System to our over a hundred thousand (100,000) plus students, including those in the 15 Colleges of Education affiliated to us, as well as those in our 45 Distance Education Study Centres. I am proud to announce that we excelled, and have been duly ranked among the best if not the first in the country,” he asserted.



Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, added that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to put everything, including the global education system under siege, UEW as a higher educational institution of proven excellence remained committed to its vision.



He was full of gratitude to the government for the financial clearance to recruit more qualified staff to support the University’s progressive activities to meet the growing numbers of an ever-expanding University towards building an academic centre of excellence at UEW.



Prof. Afful-Broni, also disclosed that within the three years of his administration, almost 700 staff across various ranks had been promoted through a rigorous assessment of their works to ensure a just reward for the efforts of staff.



The Registrar, Surv. Paul Osei-Barima Esq., who moderated the meeting, expressed satisfaction and delight that the Vice-Chancellor would be remembered by many Junior and Senior Staff as well as Senior Members for spearheading their promotion.



“I think that developing the human resource in the University is a greater motivation for all to work with their heads and hearts out so that we can have a success story to tell. I believe Mr. Vice-chancellor that, you will be greatly remembered for this area because it is not the physical things alone, but when it comes to the individual staff’s welfare and promotion, that is the one they live with, and no one can take it away from them and they become very satisfied of belonging to this noble University of ours,” he averred.