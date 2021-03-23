You are here: HomeNews2021 03 23Article 1212703

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

UEW announces vacancy for Vice-Chancellor position

University of Education, Winneba

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has announced that it is accepting applications for the Vice-Chancellor position, which shall be vacant on October 1, 2021, from qualified persons.

Qualification

Prospective applicants must be of a professorial status or its equivalent, hold a doctorate degree and must be able to serve a full four-year term of office before attaining the compulsory retiring age of sixty (60).

In addition to the above, the applicant:

- Must be a nationally and an internationally recognised and/or distinguished Scholar with a capacity to motivate and direct Staff;

- Must have the capacity to raise funds and other resources for research and other development activities;

- Must exhibit a high sense of industry, leadership qualities and organizational skills;

- Must be circumspect and above reproach;

- Must possess excellent communication and other interpersonal skills and capacity to manage and control crises situation;

- Must be visionary, business-oriented and able to establish rapport between industry and the University for a common purpose;

- Must be sober with maturity and drive for sound and impartial judgment.

APPLICATION

Interested applicants are requested to submit their Application Letters together with Eight (8) copies of the following:

- Curriculum Vitae, including Names and Addresses of Three (3) Referees;

- Recommendations from three (3) Referees to be forwarded to the Search Committee before the stated deadline. Applicants must ensure that the referees meet the deadline; and,

- A 1200 word Statement of Candidate’s Vision for the University
Applications should be forwarded under Registered Cover marked “Application for Vice-Chancellor, UEW” to reach the Search Committee’s addresses, not later than Friday, 30th April 2021.

