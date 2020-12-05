Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

UCC outlines issues that will determine outcome of election 2020

University of Cape Coast

The Department of Peace Studies at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has examined issues that are likely to determine the outcome of the 2020Elecrions and its implication for peace in Ghana.



According to the university, 1,584- respondents from the sixteen regions of Ghana. Fieldwork.



In a release, they [UCC] outlined three important issues that are likely to determine the outcome of the 2020 elections “Good policies that translate into development outcomes such as roads, education and health, Intensive campaigning with a clear message and fulfilment of campaign promises.”



“Majority of Ghanaians (81.2%) do not anticipate any violence after the results are announced because Ghanaians are peace-loving, they trust the security agencies and there has been intensive peace education and messaging,” they added.



The department also revealed that the outbreak of COVID-19 will not have any major effect on voter turnout because voters would observe the established protocols.

