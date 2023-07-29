UCC honours NAPO with Honorary Doctorate Degree

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has bestowed a prestigious honour upon the Energy Minister of Ghana, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the education sector and his dedicated service to the nation.



The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Mrs) Rosemond Boohene of the university who conferred on the energy minister described him as an exceptional and outstanding educational leader, advocate of educational reforms, medical practitioner, and highly experienced politician.



The energy minister was dressed by the vice chancellor and members of the university council in academic regalia.



Napo was honoured with a Degree of Dr of Educational Leadership.



The ceremony, held on the university campus, witnessed a gathering of esteemed academics, government officials, and dignitaries to celebrate this momentous occasion.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also known as ‘Napo’ has been an instrumental figure in driving significant advancements in the country's education sector when he served as Minister for Education.





