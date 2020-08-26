General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Micheal Akrofi, contributor

UCC Vice-Chancellor commends ECG Central Region

UCC Vice-Chancellor's team and ECG Central Regional Management.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong has commended the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Central Region. He made this known when he paid a courtesy call on Management of ECG as part of a working visit.



Interacting with Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana, the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor said the visit was to formally introduce himself and his team to Management of ECG and to deepen the cordial relationship between the two organizations.



Prof. Boampong recounted among others the enhancement of a robust internet infrastructure for the school through the efforts and support of ECG. He also mentioned the provision of an alternative line which serves as a backup to ensure supply of electricity in case there is a challenge with the main line which feeds the university. “These are but a few significant interventions our noble institution has benefited from this enviable relationship with the Electricity Company of Ghana,” he added.



In response, the General Manager of ECG/Central, Ing. Ebenezer Ghunney who is being transferred acknowledged the harmonious working relationship over the years and particularly during his tenure.



Additionally, he seized the opportunity to officially introduce the incoming General Manager of the Region, Ing. Ankomah Emmanuel to the Vice Chancellor’s delegation.



Outlining his vision for the Region, Ing. Ankomah said, with the backing of his diligent Management and staff, he would work to improve customer service delivery to ultimately impact on the company’s image.





He also relished the camaraderie between ECG and the university and looked forward to deepening the ties.



“We are poised to delivering our mandate, which is to provide quality, safe and reliable electricity supply to support the nation’s economic growth. Our doors are always open and we are ready to provide the needed assistance when the need arises,” he noted.



Ing. Ghunney expressed his delight and appreciation on behalf of Management to the Vice Chancellor and his entourage and assured them of a continuous coordination for mutual satisfaction.



Other Regional Management members of ECG present at the meeting were Ing. Bismark Otoo, Regional Engineer; Mr. Emmanuel Sam, Commercial Manager; Madam Pamela Akaba, Human Resource Manager; Mr. Julius Opoku, Accounts Manager and Madam Dorcas Prah, Materials and Transport Manager.

