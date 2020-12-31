Diasporian News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

U.S. senate candidate Rev. Warnock to speak to Ghanaians in Georgia today

Ghana Diaspora PAC hosts Georgia souls to polls townhall one week before January 5th senate election

On January 5th, the state of Georgia will hold a runoff election to determine who will hold the last two Senate seats in Congress. Recently, Congress failed to enact relief for those impacted by COVID-19, putting small business and frontline workers support, unemployment relief and other critical needs in jeopardy.



The upcoming election in Georgia has now become critical to whether issues such as COVID-19 relief to immigration reform gets addressed.



Join Ghana Diaspora PAC and Ghanaian community leaders in Georgia as they host U.S. Senate candidate Raphael Warnock for a virtual meet and greet. Reverend Warnock will share his plans for Georgia and how he will work with the Ghanaian community.



The event will also include remarks from Nse Ufot of the New Georgia Project, a nonpartisan group founded by former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams and Elaine Amankwah Nietmann, who ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 4th Congressional District earlier this year.





What: GHPAC Georgia Souls to Polls Townhall



Who: Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective (GHPAC)



Reverend Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senate candidate



Nse Ufot, New Georgia Project



Elaine Amankwah Nietmann Esq., former U.S. Congressional candidate







When: December 30, 2020, 6:30 PM-8:00 PM ET



Where: Please click the link below to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94269763864

