Two wood processing companies destroyed by fire

Regional News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Two wood processing companies at Sokoban Wood Village in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region have been gutted by fire.



Frankom Company Furniture was completely burnt while Willie Boch was partially burnt.



The fire started around 1 am today, Thursday, 16 February 2023, from Frankom Company Furniture and spread to Willie Boch Wood Processing.



Firefighters responding to distress calls, rushed to the scene and confined it from further spreading.



Property burnt include saw machines, shooting machines, and cross-cut machines, woods, furniture among others worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



Caretakers of Frankom Company Furniture said the fire was discovered after the light went off and was restored.



The Kumasi Metro Fire Commander, DOII Thomas Asiedu told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah that they have commenced investigations to ascertain the actual cause of the inferno.