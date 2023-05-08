Two suspected armed robbers beaten to pulp at Millennium City in the Central Region

General News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two persons suspected to be armed robbers have been beaten to pulp and nearly set ablaze by residents at Ninja Junction, a suburb of Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The suspects numbering three wielding knives and other offensive weapons are said to have jumped into a fenced house to rob the residents early Monday, May 8, 2023 thinking the occupants had gone to work.



However, an occupant raised alarm drawing the attention of residents who went to her aid and succeeded in arresting two of the suspects as one managed to escape.



The suspects were stripped naked and paraded through the community while being beaten and were nearly set ablaze by the residents.



The suspected armed robbers were subsequently handed over to the Millennium City Police for investigation.



Meanwhile, Chief of the area Nana Okoforobour Amoani in an interview with GHOne News, Yaw Boagyan lamented the increasing rate of theft in the area and urged the police to intensify patrols in the area in order to make the area safer.



He is worried that police did not show up at the scene even though they were promptly informed about the arrest of the suspects.