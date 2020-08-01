Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Ghanaian Times

Two suicide cases recorded in Accra within two days

Both bodies have been sent to the police hospital mortuary for examination

Two dead bodies have been recovered by the police at Madina and Fise in Accra.



Roy Kwasi Wilson, 41, and Samuel Ofori Agyapong, 54, retrieved at Madina and Fise respectively, were alleged to have committed suicide and found hanging dead in their respective rooms.



According to the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the police have commenced investigations into the two incidents.



She said on July 26, at about 8:00 am, a gentleman from Teshie, reported to the police that at about 7:30 am, he visited his brother Wilson at Madina and found the brother dead and hanged on a rope in his room.



DSP Tenge said the police proceeded to the scene and saw a young man hanged on a rope with his feet off the ground.



Similarly, she said the police received information from a complainant, the brother-in-law of Agyepong about his death.



The police PRO said on July 27, at about 10:30am the complainant went to his brother-in-law's room and found him hanged on a hook of a ceiling fan tied with a nylon sponge.



She said both bodies have been sent to the police hospital mortuary for examination and autopsy.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.