Two stools missing from Seikwa Oyoko Traditional Council throne room

The Oyoko Traditional Stool has mysteriously disappeared from the throne room of the Seikwa Traditional Council in the Tain District of the Bono Region.



The incident unfolded after the stool had been securely locked away for six years following the passing of the late Seikwamanhene, Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II.



During the commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana II, the Oyoko Royal Family made a worrying discovery – that two of their traditional stools were missing from the throne room.



According to a report by Myjoyonline.com, the Abusuapanin of the Oyoko Royal Family, Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonten revealed that he had initially opposed the decision to lock the throne room. However, elders of the traditional council and the Tain District Security Committee (DiSEC) persuaded him to do so.



"I told them (the DiSEC) not to lock the room due to some traditional rites we'll perform, but they insisted and locked it. I got the information a few weeks ago which says two of the traditional stools belonging to the Oyoko Royal Family are missing," narrated Adehyepanin Kwadwo Asubonteng.



Upon verification, it was confirmed that the withheld stools, crucial to the traditional palace, were indeed missing.



Urgent measures are now being taken to locate them. In the quest for the missing stools, the Adehyepanin and his entourage have visited the Seikwa River deity to pour libation to fish out the culprits.



In the course of the investigation, it was also discovered that the grave of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah Ankoana had been tampered with. Nana Kwadwo Asubonteng expressed deep grief, stating, "Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the late Nana Kwaku Dwumah with these unmemorable acts has caused the Oyoko Royal family much bitter grief."



The Tain District police have been notified, and investigations into the incident are currently underway.



