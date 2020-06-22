Crime & Punishment of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: GNA

Two remanded for causing harm

Two persons who conspired to harm their friend at Barekese in the Atwima-Nwabiagya North District have been remanded into police custody.



Akwasi Owusu, 26, steel bender, and Akwasi Aboagye 22, a tiler, are said to have beaten and stabbed their friend, Kwadwo Asare, in the abdomen, exposing his intestines.



Their plea was not taken and would reappear before the court, presided by Mr Johnson Abbey, on July 03, this year.



Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that the three were friends who lived in the same room at Barekese.



He said on May 19, this year, Asare went out and when he returned around 11pm, he knocked on the door but the accused persons refused to open.



Inspector Acheampong said Asare decided to sleep in the kitchen but the accused persons confronted and picked a quarrel with him.



In the process, they beat him with shovels and stabbed him in the rib with an unidentified object, which exposed his intestines, and they bolted.



The Prosecutor said some neighbours came in and rushed Asare to the Barekese Health Centre, where he was referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for surgery.



A report was made to the Barekese police and the accused persons were arrested.



In their caution statement, they admitted struggling with him but denied stabbing him.



Inspector Acheampong said investigations still continue.





