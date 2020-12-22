General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Two police officers interdicted over illegal sale of firearms and ammunition

IGP Joseph Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh has ordered the interdiction of two police officers for illegally possessing firearms.



This was contained in a statement posted by the Ghana Police Service on it’s Facebook page.



The officers, namely No.48991 Lance Corporal Emmanuel Yao Abusah and No. 52698 Lance Corporal Sulemana Yussif, are stationed at the National Patrol Department, the police said.



According to the Police, the officers are also being investigated for attempting to sell the weapons and ammunition on the 18th of December, 2020.



“This action is in accordance with the Police Service Reglations, 2012 (C.I. 76), the statement released by the Ghana Police Service on Monday, December 21 said.

