Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: GNA

Two granted bail over assault

File photo

Two persons on trial at the Enchi District Magistrate court for allegedly assaulting themselves have been granted GH¢2,000.00 bail each with a surety each.



The accused, Prince Danso, a 32 year-old student and Ernestina Adu, a 36 year-old trader, pleaded not guilty to assault, attempting to commit crime and disturbing public peace.



They will re-appear before the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng on Wednesday August 5.



Narrating the facts of the case, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, Prince and Ernestina are residents of Karlo in the Suaman District.



He said on the 14 July, 2020, Ernestina's daughter, Ruth Twumasi, went to the Karlo registration center to be registered to obtain a voters identity card.



He said Prince who was then an agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party at the aforementioned registration center doubted Ruth's age, and therefore challenged her through the form provided by the Electoral Commission.



According to Mr Agyare, Ernestina became offended when she was informed about the action by Prince against her daughter.



He said on another occasion both accused met at Karlo Township and an argument ensued between them over Ruth's age.



Mr Agyare said Prince in the process slapped Ernestina and she also took off her slippers and attempted to hit him, but a witness together with some residents came over to separate them.



He said a complaint was lodged at the Dadieso Police station which led to the arrest of both accused.



Prosecution said at the police station the two admitted the offence in their cautioned statements.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.