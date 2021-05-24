You are here: HomeNews2021 05 24Article 1269475

Source: 3news.com

Two grabbed in possession of heavy weapons at Tamale

Weapons retrieved from the suspects Weapons retrieved from the suspects

Two persons are in the grips of the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly possessing firearms without authority in Tamale.

At a media briefing in Tamale, Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander DCOP Moses A. Atibilla said a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the local police patrols led to their arrest of Andani Yakubu, 30, and Alhaji Abdul Salam.

He said the team was responding to a shooting incident at Bagliga Dakpemyili, a village near Tamale.

“The suspects were arrested with one AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, a pump action gun loaded with 5 cartridges and a bulletproof vest.”

He added: “The two were arrested in a Hyundai Santa 4×4 car with registration number GW 3225-16.”

The police through investigation have also arrested one other suspect, Yapalsi Naa Alhaji Aminu Ayuba, who allegedly hired the two to lay ambush to kill a rival chief.

A search conducted at suspect Andani’s house revealed an empty AK-47 magazine, a locally manufactured jackknife and a locally manufactured gun.

They have since been arraigned before the Tamale District Court, where they were remanded into police custody to reappear on Monday, May 31.

In a related development, two suspected armed robbers believed to be of Fulani extraction have also been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command.

