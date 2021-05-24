Two grabbed in possession of heavy weapons at Tamale

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Two persons are in the grips of the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly possessing firearms without authority in Tamale.



At a media briefing in Tamale, Deputy Northern Regional Police Commander DCOP Moses A. Atibilla said a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the local police patrols led to their arrest of Andani Yakubu, 30, and Alhaji Abdul Salam.



He said the team was responding to a shooting incident at Bagliga Dakpemyili, a village near Tamale.



“The suspects were arrested with one AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, a pump action gun loaded with 5 cartridges and a bulletproof vest.”



He added: “The two were arrested in a Hyundai Santa 4×4 car with registration number GW 3225-16.”



The police through investigation have also arrested one other suspect, Yapalsi Naa Alhaji Aminu Ayuba, who allegedly hired the two to lay ambush to kill a rival chief.



A search conducted at suspect Andani’s house revealed an empty AK-47 magazine, a locally manufactured jackknife and a locally manufactured gun.



They have since been arraigned before the Tamale District Court, where they were remanded into police custody to reappear on Monday, May 31.



In a related development, two suspected armed robbers believed to be of Fulani extraction have also been arrested by the Northern Regional Police Command.