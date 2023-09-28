Two drivers in critical condition after accident at Gomoa Potsin

Regional News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two drivers are battling for their lives after they were involved in a tragic accident at Gomoa Potsin junction in the Central Region.



The multiple-car crash involved a Toyota Hiace loaded with Pineapple, a Kia Rino loaded with Tyres and Wheelbarrows, a Toyota Corolla, and a Nissan Patrol heading towards the Kasoa area.



According to an eyewitness, a vehicle which had developed a fault in the middle of the road and left without any warning sign, caused the accident as two vehicles rammed into it and resulted in multiple crashes.



The incident happened on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2023.



Meanwhile, the injured drivers who are in critical condition are receiving treatment at the Gomoa Potsin Hospital while the case has been reported at the Potsin Police Station.



