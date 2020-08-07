Regional News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: GNA

Two communities get mechanised boreholes

Mechanised boreholes for Akpokope and Gbedekope in the Akatsi South District in the Volta Region

The Presbyterian Relief Service and Development (PRS&D), in collaboration with the Ghana Outlook, a UK-based Non-Governmental Organisation, has commissioned two mechanised boreholes for the people of Akpokope and Gbedekope in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.



The GH¢50,500 worth boreholes will help solve the water supply challenges of the people of the two towns and the neighbouring communities, especially school children and women.



Again, the project will promote and sustain hand hygiene in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Williams Jesse Mensah, the representative of Ghana Outlook, speaking at the commissioning, said one of the critical needs of the communities was water and the projects were gifts from the two organizations and urged the communities to maintain them to sustain the gains made.



He said it came to light in one of their fact finding missions that water was one of the essential commodities the communities lacked and recounted a visit to the communities with the UK team, where wells were dried up and the people drawing water from infected streams which gave them diseases.



Mr Mensah said Ghana Outlook was funding other projects including; the building of schools, providing libraries and drilling of boreholes in communities across the country. He, therefore, urged the communities to take care of the facilities to prolong its lifespan to attract other projects to the communities.



Mr Emmanuel Nyarko Ankamah, the Coordinator for PRS&D, said they would be drilling additional boreholes in other communities to cater for the needs of women and children.



He said his organization was rendering selfless service to the less privileged in society and the marginalised communities for them to achieve their full potentials in life and appealed to the chiefs and opinion leaders to put mechanisms in place towards the maintenance of the boreholes.



Rev Daniel Edmund Kofi Asante, the Director for Development and Social Services of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), said the Church’s efforts in meeting the needs of deprived communities led to providing safe water to cater for the domestic needs.



He said the PRS&D in collaboration with the Ghana Outlook are keen on providing top class water, education, health and relief services to the people at all times.



He commended the Ghana Outlook and PRS&D for the gesture, which would help to reduce the pains the people went through in search of water and commended the chiefs and people for observing the COVID-19 protocols.



The Chief of Akpokope, Togbe Alulu Gove V and Togbe Ahiamadorwu Godome III, Dufia of Live, thanked the donors for the support and pledged their commitment to take good care of the facilities. Some of the school children and women from the two communities expressed appreciation to the donors for the gesture, which they said would aid development.





