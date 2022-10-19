Two boos in one month: Akufo-Addo suffers local jeer after Global Citizen hoot

General News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s convoy suffered boos and jeers by bystanders in the Ashanti Region as they made their was through an area reported to be Adum.



Despite being a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Akufo-Addo’s convoy received uncharacteristic hoots, boos and jeers as it made its way through the Central Business District of Kumasi on October 17.



The booing of the president’s convoy has largely been attributed to the current state of the Ghanaian economy and the general economic hardship in the country.



Barely a month ago, a similar incident took place with boos from a section of the crowd at an musical concert directed at the president when he mounted the stage to deliver an address.



The booing incident: Exactly what happened?



Thousands of patrons were at the Black Star Square in early September to witness the Global Citizen concert that had a number of local and international artistes performing.



As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.



The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."



What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.



As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.



With fuel prices increasing to record highs amidst high inflation and a poorly performing cedi against other major trading currencies, the NPP government over the past months has not been in the good books of a significant part of the Ghanaian population.



