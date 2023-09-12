Two bodies retrieved from galamsey pit at Aduabeng

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



Two dead bodies have been retrieved from a river near a suspected abandoned galamsey pit found in between River Obuoho and River Pra at Aduabeng in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region.



The deceased, Kwaku Isaac and Wofa Prempeh popularly known as Koo Fante were found with blood oozing from their nose and ears with one of their ears chopped off.



The Assembly member for Twifo Aduabeng Electoral Area, Francis Odoom, explained to GhanaWeb that the 12-year-old boy, Isaac first drowned when he together with his friends went to the riverside to catch fish.



The deceased immediately drowned when he stepped on a log in the river in an attempt to throw the hook to trap the fish.



Meanwhile, the 35, year-old Prempeh, known as Koo Fante, as part of the search, stepped into the river to rescue the deceased after the traditional leaders had performed rituals but also got drowned.



An eyewitness claimed that the second deceased, Wofa Prempeh who was a stranger in the town was cautioned when he attempted to step in the river but would not listen.



Meanwhile, police in Twifo Praso have launched an investigation into the death and the bodies have been deposited at the mortuary for preservation.



