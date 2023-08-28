Two artisans captured on CCTV jailed for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: GNA

A tiler and a carpenter who were captured on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) stealing mobile phones have been jailed for eight years in hard labour each, by an Asokwa Circuit Court.



Prince Agyemang, 24 and Daniel Awunyo, 23, who initially denied conspiring to steal and unlawfully entering the room of Augustine Akosah and Marcellus Marbell to steal their assorted cellular phones valued at GHC18,200.00, later admitted the offences.



That was when the CCTV footage of their act was played in open Court when they identified themselves in it.



They were found culpable after trial and sentenced accordingly.



Meanwhile, two persons who are their accomplices, are at large.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Fred Obikyere that the complainants were student nurses and residents of Atonsu-Kuwait.



He said Agyemang and Awunyo, the convicts, were a tiler and a carpenter respectively, and residents of Atonsu S-Line. On April 11, 2023, at about 23:55 hours, the convicts conspired to steal from the complainants' house at Atonsu-Kuwait.



They therefore scaled the fence wall to their house and entered the premises whilst the complainants were fast asleep, the prosecution said.



ASP Ofori said the convicts forced the complainants' sliding windows open and used a mob stick smeared with glue to pick the complainants' iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 11, and iPhone 14 mobile phones as well as a Nokia keypad mobile phone.

The Court heard that a Samsung tablet and an unspecified number of clothes were also stolen through the windows.



The prosecution said Agyemang and Awunyo after that called their accomplices Dela and Rebel of Sokoban and Sawuah respectively, to take the stolen mobile phones for decoding.



ASP Ofori said the Complainants made a report at Dompoase Police Station and during investigations, complainants furnished police with the CCTV footage from their house on the day of the incident as the convicts and their accomplices' activities were captured by the CCTV cameras.



Based on this, they were arrested at their hideouts at Atonsu S-Line and the following items: iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, Nokia keypad mobile phone and Samsung tablet were retrieved from them.



He said the convicts admitted to the offences in their cautioned statements and the Police, based on the evidence, charged them with offences.



The Court heard that efforts were being made to apprehend their accomplices to retrieve the complainants' mobile phones.