Two arrested for smuggling 253 bags of cocoa beans

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Bekwai Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two individuals for attempting to smuggle 253 bags of cocoa beans, as reported by Mynewsgh.com.



The Kia truck, registered under GT 2826-Z, which was used to transport the cocoa beans, has also been seized by the police.



According to the authorities, intelligence gathered indicated that on Saturday, April 20, 2024, the truck was travelling from the Fomena direction towards Bekwai with items suspected to be cocoa beans being smuggled.



Upon receiving this information, the police mobilized to the area but initially couldn't locate the specified truck. However, patrols in the Asanso area, heading towards Aputuogya, led to the interception of the truck, which was occupied by Davis Inkoom and Eric Osom.



A search conducted on the truck revealed 253 bags of cocoa beans, which were confirmed by officials from the Cocoa Quality Control Unit in Bekwai, confirming that they were indeed being smuggled.



The two suspects, Eric Osom and Davis Inkoom, were subsequently arrested and are currently in the custody of the Bekwai police, assisting with investigations, while the truck remains impounded.